Greenville, North Carolina:

Coming off a 3-9 season the ECU Pirates are looking to compete at a higher level in 2019. The Pirates have not been to a bowl game since 2014 when they met the Florida Gators in the Birmingham Bowl, which ended up in a 28-20 loss for ECU. East Carolina will turn to first-year Head Coach Mike Houston to return this program to a bowl game in 2019. Coach Houston comes to ECU from FCS power James Madison. Coach Houston left James Madison with a 37-6 record with the school and an FCS National Championship to his name.

East Carolina returns fourteen total starters, with seven on offense and seven on defense.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Pirates return, Quarterback Holton Ahlers, and a three-headed monster in the backfield at running back. With Darius Pinnix and Trace Christian leading the way with Hussein Howe not far behind. A lot of people are expecting this to be the best year for the ECU offense in recent memory.

On the other side of the ball, the Pirates are turning their heads to Alex Turner to not only lead the defensive line to glory but the entire unit as a whole. Despite having seven starters back in 2019, learning a brand new defensive scheme which could cause issues as the Pirates start AAC play.

With the hiring of Mike Houston and fourteen starters returning, the excitement levels around this ECU program are sky high as the 2019 season is right around the corner. This East Carolina team has a legitimate shot at six or seven wins in 2019 for the first time since 2014.

East Carolina will get their season underway on August 31st with a road game at NC. State.