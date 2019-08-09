Tampa, Florida:

Coming off a 7-6 record in 2018 the USF Bulls look to use 15 returning starters to compete in the AAC East in 2019.

The USF Bulls have been to four straight bowl games dating back to the 2015 Miami Beach Bowl. The USF Bulls have always been the dark horse of the AAC in the short history of the league. This season will be no different for the South Florida program.

With fifteen returning starters in 2019, the excitement levels around the program are at an all-time high and reasonably so. Head Coach Charlie Strong has this program at the right place to make a move in the pecking order of the AAC.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bulls will return nine out of the eleven starters from last seasons team. In 2018 the Bulls had to replace a USF legend in Quinton Flowers at Quarterback. Despite a few minor setbacks, Blake Barnett impressed the USF coaching staff in 2018 and will likely be the starter once USF travels to Wisconsin to open the season. This offense will be a lot more potent in the 2019 season and will cause a lot more problems for the defensives across the AAC.

On the other side of the ball, the USF defense returns six starters from the 2018 season. The USF defense is expected to be one of the most improved teams heading into the 2019 season. This defense will have their first test of four when the Bulls travel to Wisconsin to open the season.

As the 2019 season looms around the corner the USF Bulls sit in the corner waiting to overthrow both UCF and Cincinnati in the East, and Memphis in the West. Unfortunately for USF the last three games of the season are against all three of those teams. With Cincinnati and Memphis traveling to Tampa, and a road game at UCF in Orlando to close out the season. Those three weeks could be the deciding factor in how successful the season goes. If the Bulls can take two out of three games they will set themselves up for a good bowl game, if they can sweep all three, this could be the season of a lifetime for the USF faithful.

South Florida will open their season on August 30th with a road game at Big 10 powerhouse the Wisconsin Badgers.