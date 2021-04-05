Looking at the shot chart
The 2020-2021 Basketball season ended with a NIT Championship for the Memphis Tigers. Now that the season is over and with help of Synergy Sports, let's take a look at the shot chart from the season and compare it from last year.
Was there any improvement?
Here's the shot chart for this year. The name of the zones will be from the players perspective on the court. So the left baseline is actually on the right side on the chart.
Around The Rim
The Tigers regressed in around the rim shooting this year. They shot 52.6% which was below the league average of 54.1%. Last year the Tigers shot 55.2% from around the rim. The difference was 53 more shots made last year. Those 106 points could have been useful this year.
Left Baseline
The left baseline is another area where the Tigers regressed from last year. The Tigers shot 13.8% this year. The league average was 35.5%. Memphis shot 25% from here last year.
To read the rest of the article CLICK HERE (Premium)