The 2020-2021 Basketball season ended with a NIT Championship for the Memphis Tigers. Now that the season is over and with help of Synergy Sports, let's take a look at the shot chart from the season and compare it from last year.

Was there any improvement?

Here's the shot chart for this year. The name of the zones will be from the players perspective on the court. So the left baseline is actually on the right side on the chart.

