The 19th ranked Memphis Tigers have now lost 3 straight games and sit at 15-5. Despite a 19-point game from Malcolm Dandridge the Tigers came up short versus the UAB Blazers led by head coach Andy Kennedy.

The Tigers continue to play underwhelming basketball. The same problems they have been plagued with in the previous weeks still infect Memphis.

The Tigers committed 22 turnovers, 9 coming from David Jones, and were out rebounded 40-32. The effort was lacking for the Tigers, looking disinterested in the hustle of the game. They allowed 23 second chance points and 16 offensive rebounds.

The Tigers, who were ranked in the top 10 not long ago, have lost their identity. They no longer bully their opponent or create offensive opportunities.

Despite committing 6 turnovers in the first 7 minutes, Memphis went a flawless 7/7 from the field and led 19-15 with 12:45 to go in the first half. Minutes later Memphis went on a 8-0 run that gave the the Tigers a 30-25-lead.

At the 2:44 mark Jordan Brown hit a pair of free throws to give him his first points since returning to the Tigers. Brown Finished with 2 points and 3 rebounds.

While the Tigers held the lead for almost the whole first half, they trailed by 1 heading into halftime, 44-45.

Despite committing 13 turnovers the Tigers still looked like they held control over the game-- something that changed in the remaining 20 minutes of play.

Nick Jourdain hit his first and only three at 16:38 to make it a 53-54 game. Over the next 4 minutes the Blazers outscored the Tigers 13-6 to swing the score back to 73-60.

The Tigers were obviously rattled by this and struggled to score constantly for the rest of the game. The atmosphere was electric in the sold out Bartow Arena, keeping the momentum in favor of UAB.

The Blazers went on a 6-2 span later in the half to give them a 15-point lead at 88-73, their biggest of the game. With just 5:13 to play, the Tigers needed a spark.

David Jones then started a 7-0 run with the help of a Nae'Qwan Tomlin three. Tomlin finished with 12 points and fouled out late.

A three pointer from Jones put the Tigers back into striking range. They were down only 7 with 1:17 to play.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Blazers went 7/8 on free throws attempted in the last 64 seconds and secured their upset.

The Blazers dribbled the clock out and walked away with a 97-88 win.

The leading scorer for the Tigers was David Jones. He finished with 24 points and shot 9-16 from the field. Jones also grabbed 9 rebounds and 7 steals, but tainted his performance with 9 turnovers.

The Tigers shot 48.4% and 43.5% from the 3-point line. Memphis also shot 16-23 from the charity stripe and only blocked one shot.

Memphis will face off against the Rice Owls on Wednesday, January 31. The Owls are 7-13 and the game will be played in FedEx Forum- a must win for the Tigers.