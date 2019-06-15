Louis Dorsey from Iowa Western C.C. tweeted out that he's committed to Memphis

The Norvell recruiting train keeps on rolling as the Tigers pick up commitment number four.

“A wise man once told me divorce is great, i guess he was right. I’d like to announce I have officially committed to The University Of Memphis . Go Tigers 🐅” pic.twitter.com/tkqMwOBJKr

What are his thoughts on Memphis?

"They have a great program , offense fits me and I like the coaches. Memphis feels like home and they also can help me get to the next level," Dorsey told TigerSportsReport.

Before transferring to Iowa Western, Dorsey played at Illinois where he made the BTN All-Freshman Team in 2017. He recorded 22 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

He was named to the Mackey Award Preseason watch list last year before ultimately transferring to Iowa Western.

Dorsey makes the third big time JUCO prospect to commit to Memphis for the 2020 class. Earlier this month running back Kalyn Grandberry and wide receiver Kundarrius Taylor committed.

Dorsey chose Memphis over Florida State and Houston.

