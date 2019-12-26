News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-26 15:00:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Magnifico to miss Cotton Bowl

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss

As we told you in the Tigers' Lair a few days ago, Memphis senior tight end Joey Magnifico will miss the Cotton Bowl.

Magnifico tweeted out the official news yesterday

The Tigers will now be without their starting right tackle in Scottie Dill and now their tight end Joey Magnifico.

Magnifico will recover and prepare for the NFL Draft. He's looking to be the next Tiger that started out as a walk-on and ended up in the NFL just like former Tiger Anthony Miller.

