The Memphis Tigers picked up commitment #2 of the 2024 class when Marietta (GA) Walton running back Makari Bodiford made his choice to commit to the Memphis Tigers.

Embed content not available

Makari Bodiford, 6-foot-207 lbs, chose Memphis over Cincinnati, South Florida, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, and Florida Atlantic.

He took his official visit to Memphis this weekend and was blown away.

"It was more than I imagined," Bodiford told TigerSportsReport.

Why did he pick Memphis?