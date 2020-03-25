Only one remaining five-star prospect in the class of 2020 has set a decision date and that's Greg Brown. Maybe the most athletic player in the senior class, the 6-foot-8 combo forward at Austin (Texas) Vandegrift is a human highlight reel who has set his decision date for April 24. Will it be Auburn, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan or hometown Texas? We sought the opinions of experts from across the Rivals.com network to make the case for Brown. ***** Making the Case: Jalen Green | Ziaire Williams 2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position 2022 Rankings: Top 75 *****

*****

THE CASE FOR AUBURN

"Auburn has a lot working in its favor for Brown. First and foremost is the relationship with the coaches, namely Bruce Pearl and lead recruiter Wes Flanigan. Brown and his father both have strong bonds with Pearl and Flanigan. They trust them. They like them. They have faith in them as both people and as coaches. "But relationships are only the tip of the iceberg for Auburn with Brown. Auburn’s style of play also is a huge asset. Brown has seen what Pearl did with Chuma Okeke and, to a lesser extent, Isaac Okoro. Brown is a lot like the two in that he’s a downhill, first-step freak of an athlete. He’s a combo-forward who can drive to the basket. He’s a playmaker, a perfect fit for Pearl’s four-out one-in system. "Brown’s father will play a major role in the decision, which also could benefit Auburn. Brown’s father has been tracking Pearl for many years and thinks highly of Auburn’s coach. He’s seen the success Pearl has had with lesser talent. Pearl hasn’t had the same types of players as the “bluebloods.” Yet he’s had as much or even more success. That hasn’t gone unnoticed by Brown or his father. Neither has player development. "Auburn’s success under Pearl also will be big. Brown wants to win. He wants to compete for championships. He knows he can do that at Auburn. From a Final Four appearance in 2019 to a 25-win season in 2020, Brown and his father know they can win at Auburn. They know they can and will compete for championships.

"The only potential problem for Auburn is distance from home. Will the recent outbreak of the coronavirus compel Brown to stay closer to home? If so, Texas obviously will be his choice. However, should Brown elect to leave the state, look out for Auburn." -- Jeffrey Lee, AuburnSports.com



*****

THE CASE FOR KENTUCKY

"From Kentucky's standpoint, Brown is a player the fan base watched closely in the fall and on through his official visit in early January. Since then, it has become fairly obvious that he will hang his hat elsewhere.

"So why not Kentucky? The Cats were always in the group of three or four, but they were 1B, not 1A. In other words, Texas and Memphis have been ahead of them and still are to this day. Brown's father and uncle played football for the Longhorns, and he lives just a few miles from campus in Austin. He also has a relationship with Shaka Smart that has gone on all the way through high school.

"It appeared for much of the season like Smart was done, but a late-season run earned him another season. That's all the one-and-done Brown needs. I predict he'll be wearing the burnt orange." -- David Sisk, CatsIllustrated.com



*****

THE CASE FOR MEMPHIS

"In the recruitment of Brown I think it’s always been a situation where if Shaka Smart remained the head coach of the Longhorns, he would be a heavy Texas lean. That appears likely at this point, and I have him Futurecasted to Texas. "For Brown or any elite prospect, the biggest thing that Memphis has to sell is two guys in head coach Penny Hardaway and assistant coach Mike Miller who know what it takes to get guys to the next level. That aspect has to be extremely appealing to a one-and-done type product. You can also look at the success and development of Precious Achiuwa this past season. Although he and Brown aren’t identical as far as what they bring to the table, you can easily see Brown stepping in and filling the void left by his departure to the NBA." -- Isaac Simpson, TigerSportsReport.com

*****

THE CASE FOR MICHIGAN

"Head coach Juwan Howard came out of nowhere to get Brown on campus, Michigan taking North Carolina’s place on his short list, and they wowed the Browns on the visit. That didn’t vault the Wolverines into the lead by any stretch, but it gave the family something to think about. “We had a great time,” Greg Brown Sr., Brown’s dad, said. “We really enjoyed the visit.” "Adding to the intrigue in the weeks following was word that Brown Sr. and Laron Christopher, father of five-star shooting guard (and presumed U-M lean) Josh Christopher, had begun talking, as well. "The Browns are looking for a place where Brown can shine for a year before moving on — somewhere that’s going to prepare Brown quickly for the NBA. They’ve also been keeping a close eye on who’s staying and who’s going — junior Isaiah Livers, for example, is being rumored to want to test the NBA waters — and recent world events have cast even more doubt on who will be doing what in the days, weeks and even months ahead. It’s clear, however, that both the Browns and Christophers are intrigued by Howard and his NBA pedigree and connections. "We’d put the Wolverines on the outside looking in at this point, but we’ve been surprised before" -- Chris Balas, TheWolverine.com

****

THE CASE FOR TEXAS

"The connections to Texas are obvious. Brown’s father played defensive back for the Longhorns, and he’s not the only family member who attended Texas. Plus, Vandegrift High School is about a 25-minute drive from the UT campus.

"Brown's father has adamantly maintained this will be his son’s decision and the family ties to the Longhorns won’t influence the decision. However, the proximity has really helped the Longhorns because it’s allowed the five-star prospect to spend countless days over the years on the UT campus, and he’s been able to develop relationships with current players better than any other school, which the elder Brown has reiterated many times is an important factor.

"When I think about Brown’s recruitment from a prediction standpoint, I go back to a few things his father has consistently told me: the comfort they have in the five-star prospect’s ability to elevate a program wherever he goes, especially after spending his entire career at Vandegrift rather than a prep hoops powerhouse; having a comfort level with the players, program and knowing what the roster looks like; and examining how a team competes and its ability to win.

"When Memphis was rumored to be the leader, sources were telling us Brown was still UT’s to lose. However, Texas needed to win basketball games, and it did by defying the odds and winning five straight in the Big 12 to put itself on the NCAA bubble before the season ended. Meanwhile, Memphis, long thought to be UT’s toughest competitor, saw its season go the other direction and is now dealing with NCAA issues.

"Part of the reason Brown’s decision has been delayed was to allow he and his inner circle to gather as much information as possible, specifically as it relates to rosters. Texas could realistically return its entire 2019-20 roster and surround Brown with a bunch of seniors and experienced players, something Brown’s father has stated they prefer compared to something like an starting five of all freshman players. And looking way ahead, the one big question about a potential starting five is the four spot, which Brown could slide into perfectly to give Shaka Smart the ability to use the four-guard lineup style he prefers. "If we’re making a checklist and seeing which program checks the most boxes, the answer would be Texas, especially because it appears Smart’s status in Austin is safe for another year, and he and lead recruiter Jai Lucas have done a great job building a relationship with the top prospect and his family for at least four years. Brown and his father are on record about Texas being eliminated if Shaka is not the coach.

"The Longhorns have grabbed the lead in this recruitment, and I don’t see them relinquishing it." -- Dustin McComas, Orangebloods.com

*****

THE VERDICT