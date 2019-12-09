We've made the case for Ryan Silverfield and then made the case for Hugh Freeze . Now we'll make the case for Billy Napier.

With Mike Norvell headed for the greener grass of Florida State the Memphis Tigers are in a hunt for their next coach. TigerSportsReport already has a Coaching Hot Board where we list who we feel are the potential candidates.

Napier was a quarterback at Furman in college where in his junior year he led them to the FCS championship game but lost to 13-6 in 2001. Right after college he went into the coaching ranks as a GA at Clemson.



After spending 2 years as a GA at Clemson he was hired at South Carolina to coach their quarterbacks in 2005.

Clemson hired him right back in 2006 and spent the next 3 years coaching their tight ends. He was promoted to their offensive coordinator in 2009.



In 2011 he was hired on as an offensive analyst at Alabama. The very next year he went to Colorado State as the assistant head coach and coached their quarterbacks.



In 2013 he went back to Alabama and for 4 years he was their wide receivers coach.

Arizona State came calling in 2017 and he spent 1 year there as their offensive coordinator.

He was hired as ULL's head coach in 2018.

