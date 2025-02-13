No.14 Memphis Dominates South Florida, 80-65

The Memphis Tigers(20-4) defeated the 12-12 South Florida Bulls on the road 80-65. This marks the Tiger's 8th straight win and keeps them in the top position in the American.

The first half of this game had a combined 18 turnovers, 10 from the Bulls and 8 from the Tigers. Before leading by nearly 20 points at the end of the half, Memphis trailed USF 17-15 at the 12:00 mark.

That was until the Tigers went on an 8-0 run spanning nearly four minutes. Dain Dainja scored 5 out of the 8 and gave Memphis the advantage. After taking the lead at 9:49, the Tigers held it for the remainder of the game.

With 3 minutes remaining in the half, Memphis went on another run, this time it was a 12-0 differential. Moussa Cisse started it off for the Tigers with a dunk and Tyrese Hunter and Colby Rogers followed with triples.

Going into halftime, Memphis led 42-27.

Despite shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc in the second half, Memphis did not allow South Florida to get back in the game. This was largely because Memphis turned the ball over just 5 times in the second half.

The Tigers took a 20-point lead after Colby Rogers sunk a triple at the 15:22 mark. Less than a minute later, Haggerty and Hunter combined for a 7-0 run that gave Memphis a 24-point lead, their biggest of the game.

After missing last game, Tyrese Hunter played 33 minutes and finished with 15 points and 6 rebounds.

Moussa Cisse, who finished with 9 points and 7 rebounds, scored his final basket of the game with 6:42 to go to put Memphis up 75-53.

Following the Temple game, coach Penny Hardaway said he wanted his team to get better at closing games and running up scores. Tonight, the Bulls went on a 2-minute, 9-0 run to make it a 13-point game with 4:27 to play.

Fortunately for the Tigers, they were able to regain control and hold the Bulls to just 3 points for the remainder of the game. All 6 of the Tiger's points inside 3 minutes belonged to Dain Dainja, who led the team with 20.

Memphis finished shooting 27-67(40.3%) and 9-25(36.0%) from the perimeter. Memphis struggled at the free throw line once again, making just 17 of their 30 shots, (56.7%). Moussa Cisse shot 1-7 from the foul line alone.

They did out-rebound the Bulls 51-34 and finished with 16 second chance points. The Tigers turned the ball over 12 times and ended up with 15 assists.

Memphis will travel to Wichita to take on the 14-10 Shockers for the second time this season. Memphis won the first game, 61-53, but committed 20 turnovers. The Tigers will look to keep their win streak alive as tip-off is set for 11.A.M.