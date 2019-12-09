Making the case for Hugh Freeze
With Mike Norvell headed for the greener grass of Florida State the Memphis Tigers are in a hunt for their next coach. TigerSportsReport already has a Coaching Hot Board where we list who we feel are the potential candidates. We've already made a case for Memphis Deputy Head Coach Ryan Silverfield.
Now we'll turn our attention to one of the most talked about candidates. There are strong feelings for and against him. Next up is Hugh Freeze.
Current position: Liberty Head Coach
Age: 50
College Head Coaching experience: 9 years
Coaching record: 49-37 (Does not include 27 wins vacated by the NCAA.)
Salary: N/A (Liberty is private and not subject to FOIA laws)
