The Memphis Tigers pick up their 2nd commitment is as many days when Mississippi cornerback Maliek Stallings made his choice known via twitter.

What was it about Memphis?

"They treated me like family and I fell in love with the program," he told TigerSportsReport.

The 6-foot-1 corner chose Memphis over LaTech, ULM, ULL, and Southern Miss.

Stallings visited during junior days and loved the campus, "It's awesome. The new construction design is going to be great."

His main recruiter was Memphis Tight End Coach Will Hall.

"Coach Hall is a great coach, he loves hard."

The way Memphis plays defense was a big attraction to him.

"I love the fact that the defensive scheme is all about what the player is good at."

Who does he model his game after?

"Deon Sanders. He got the best swagger to ever do it."

His plans for his senior season is to develop into the best corner in the state of Mississippi.

