Why did he pick Memphis?

The Memphis Tigers picked up their 4th commitment from this past weekend official visits. The latest is 2-star linebacker Marcus Tillman from Navarro College. Rivals rated him a 3-star coming out of high school.

"The opportunity to come in and make an impact on a already good team! Coaching staff is great and has a lot of experience," Tillman told TigerSportsReport.

What was his favorite part of the Memphis visit?

"The bass pro shop!! We love bass pro back home in Florida and to see one that big was crazy."

He built a quick bon with head coach Ryan Silverfield.

"A real cool guy that shows a lot of interest in me and wants me to come in and help win"

Tillman registered 48 tackles with 7 sacks this year for Navarro College.

His goal for himself and the Tigers is simple.

"Dominate the AAC and get in the top 10 and push for a college football playoff spot."