In case you missed it, the NCAA released a new rule regarding agents representing players who declare for the NBA Draft but only to test the waters. The three new stipulations are that the agent representing the player must have a college degree, must have three years of certification with the NBA Players Association and must pass a test at the NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis. Because of all that has happened in basketball, there are a lot of layers to this story that will be hard for me to unpack in this column, but here is my best stab at it.



The most predictable part of this story is that just about everyone you see that covers college basketball or recruiting has come out against it in the past couple days, which is normal for any decision made by the NCAA. I most likely wouldn’t even be discussing this topic if it weren’t for LeBron James stoking the flames even more with his assertion that it’s the “Rich Paul rule”, referencing James' agent and friend who also represents other big-name players but does not have a bachelor's degree.

Let’s back this whole story up. Like a lot of rules in the past couple years in college basketball, this stems from the FBI arresting college basketball coaches and others involved in the sport in September 2017. Those arrests led to the creation of the Commission on College Basketball, which made a series of recommendations that the NCAA chose to adopt as rules going forward.

That committee included former Cal and Stanford head coach Mike Montgomery, former Georgetown coach John Thompson III and former NBA stars Grant Hill and David Robinson, along with others who have worked in athletics. One of those changes was to allow prospects to retain an agent while they go through the NBA Draft process before deciding if they want to stay in the NBA Draft or not. The previous rule didn’t allow an athlete to hire an agent and still return to school. The committee that enacted that change in the rule was the one that put the new stipulations on agents representing those athletes, and again, the NCAA is taking their word here.

I really don’t understand the total outrage over these rules. I’m a little surprised they didn’t already exist. It’s really wise for an agent representing a college athlete making a really big decision to have some experience in the NBA and have working relationships with front office types to help the athlete make an educated decision. I’m also on board taking a test from the NCAA so that there are no problems with eligibility if the athlete returns to schools.

The part of the rule that seems to have people all worked up is the requirement that the agent have a bachelor’s degree. What people outraged over this part probably didn’t know is the NBPA already requires this, although they have made exceptions in the past for people like Paul. In the NFL, they not only require a bachelor’s degree but also either a masters or a law degree.