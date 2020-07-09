Earlier today new broke that the Big 10 conference would play only conference games this year. That means the Memphis and Purdue game that was scheduled for September 12th was cancelled.

Memphis AD Laird Veatch sent out an email talking about that cancellation.

"We are aware of the decision by the Big Ten Conference to eliminate all non-conference football games for the 2020 season, including the Memphis at Purdue game scheduled for Sept. 12. I want to thank the Purdue Athletics administration for keeping us appraised of the situation as best as they could. While the contract has certain financial provisions, those will be addressed at a later date as will any discussion related to a replacement game."