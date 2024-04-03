Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield didn't take long to find a replacement for Lou Esposito. Memphis is expected to hire Ohio defensive coordinator Spence Nowinsky.

Nowinsky has been the Ohio DC for the past two seasons. He took the defense that was ranked 109th in 2022 to 4th last season.

He played his college ball at Minnesota State as a defensive lineman from 1991-1994.

Nowinsky Timeline

2022 - 2024: Ohio University, Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Ends

2018-21: Miami University, Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

2009-17: Illinois State, Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line

2007-08: Emporia State, Associate Head Coach/Defensive Line

2004-06: Minnesota State, Defensive Line/Offensive Line (2005)

2003: Idaho, Defensive Line

1999-2002: Wisconsin, Defensive Graduate Assistant



