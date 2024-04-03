Memphis adding Spence Nowinsky to staff
Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield didn't take long to find a replacement for Lou Esposito. Memphis is expected to hire Ohio defensive coordinator Spence Nowinsky.
Nowinsky has been the Ohio DC for the past two seasons. He took the defense that was ranked 109th in 2022 to 4th last season.
He played his college ball at Minnesota State as a defensive lineman from 1991-1994.
Nowinsky Timeline
2022 - 2024: Ohio University, Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Ends
2018-21: Miami University, Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
2009-17: Illinois State, Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line
2007-08: Emporia State, Associate Head Coach/Defensive Line
2004-06: Minnesota State, Defensive Line/Offensive Line (2005)
2003: Idaho, Defensive Line
1999-2002: Wisconsin, Defensive Graduate Assistant
