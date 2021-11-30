Memphis-Alabama preview
The Memphis Tigers women's team (6-1) is going for their 5th win in a row as they travel to Alabama (5-2) to face the Crimson Tide tonight on SECN at 6pm CST. The current 4-game winning streak is the longest they've had since winning 5 in a row in 2019.
RealTimeRPI.com's Team Power Index has Memphis at #50 and Alabama at #97. The RTRPI SOS for Memphis is 179 and 208 for Alabama.
Alabama comes in on a 3-game winning streak and their 2 losses have come by a total of 6 points.
Alabama averages 71 points per game while Memphis' defense allows 57.2. Memphis averages 68.8 points per game while Alabama's defense allows 57.6.
Alabama Shot Chart
Memphis Shot Chart
Alabama Players To Watch
For Alabama you need to watch for G Megan Abrams and G Brittany Davis. Abrams averages 16.8 points per game while Davis chips in 16.6.