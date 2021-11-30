Memphis-Alabama preview

The Memphis Tigers women's team (6-1) is going for their 5th win in a row as they travel to Alabama (5-2) to face the Crimson Tide tonight on SECN at 6pm CST. The current 4-game winning streak is the longest they've had since winning 5 in a row in 2019.



RealTimeRPI.com's Team Power Index has Memphis at #50 and Alabama at #97. The RTRPI SOS for Memphis is 179 and 208 for Alabama.

