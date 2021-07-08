Memphis announces the hire of Larry Brown

Brown will formally receive the honor of the 2021 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award tonightvbefore Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The 80 year old Brown is still the only basketball coach to ever win a NCAA Championship and a NBA Championship. He will bring a wealth of basketball knowledge to Memphis.

The Memphis Tigers announced that Hall of Famer Larry Brown has been hired as an assistant coach.

Brown coached Penny Hardaway in New York with the Knicks in 2005-2006.

Coach Hardaway had high praise for Brown in a statement that was in the press release.

“Coach Brown is a legend, and his basketball knowledge is truly amazing,” Hardaway said. “I could not be more thrilled to add someone of his caliber to our program. Ever since I played for him with the Knicks, I have soaked up his wisdom every chance I could. He will make a tremendous impact on our student-athletes and everyone within our program.”

Will Brown be expected to recruit?

Yes, he will be in Philadelphia this weekend. Who will be playing there this weekend? Rivals #1 recruit Jalen Duren.

Time will tell if Brown can work his magic and help Memphis reel in the top prospect.

