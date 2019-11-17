Memphis Tigers Baseball picked up a commitment from power infielder Tyler Harrington. Harrington, 6-foot-1 190 lbs., chose Memphis over Virginia Tech, Jacksonville, Southern Miss, Southeastern Louisiana, Austin Peay, Jacksonville St., and UNC Charlotte.

Why Memphis?

"I was very excited on how the program's future looks and where it’s going. I am more of home town kid and I wanted to help the program," Harrington told TigerSportsReport.

Coach Greene was his main recruiter and he said Coach Rock played a huge part.

"They did everything right. They are the perfect example of a coach that you want to play for. They put in all the effort and followed me everywhere."

Harrington said he models his game after Astros star Alex Bergman.

The Tigers are recruiting Harrington as a third baseman but he also has the ability to pitch.

During summer ball he batted .440 with 1 home run. He made all tournament team from perfect game and got performer of the day when he had 7 RBI's, 3 hits, and a home run.

If Harrington could go up against any pitcher in history he would choose Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman simply to see what it would be like to go against him.

This off-season he's working on getting stronger and wants to go out with a bang and help win his school it’s first state championship.

What are his goals when he arrives at Memphis?

"To win the conference and get to Omaha."