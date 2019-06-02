Memphis, Tennessee:

As the final outs were being tallied in the AAC Tournament, reality started to set in for the Memphis Tigers that the season was fastly approaching an end.

The Tigers finished the season 27-28 with a 10-13 record in AAC play. On top of that Memphis was able to make the postseason for the first time in two seasons with an appearance in the AAC Tournament.

With the offseason in full swing, it's time to look ahead to the 2020 season and the positives that will come with.

Hunter Goodman was a standout freshman earning multiple honors including AAC newcomer of the year. Goodman finished the season with 13 home runs and an impressive 66 RBI's.

The Tigers will also return 23 players for the 2020 campaign. Some of these guys include Ben Brooks, Alec Trela, and Danny Denz.

Memphis will look to build off this seasons success and make an NCAA Regional for the first since 2007.

For the Tigers to do that they will need to play together as one team with the same saying of " Why not us". Next season could finally be the year for Memphis to shock the College Baseball world.



