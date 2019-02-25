Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-25 18:42:31 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Memphis Basketball: In-Depth look at the Temple Owls

Yamsaixw5azinlqflucq
Photo by: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Memphis Tigers are looking for their 1st 3-game winning streak since last month when they take on the Temple Owls Tuesday night.

Here's everything you need to know about tomorrow night's contest.

WHEN: Tuesday at 8 p.m. CST, ESPNU

WHO: Temple Owls (20-7, 10-4) at Memphis Tigers (17-11, 9-6).

WHERE: FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Temple - 71 / Memphis - 74

Let's take a look at the Heat Check between the two American Conference schools and to see how they both looked over the last 10 games.

Tfhtsx7fz7milbbcykmx

Now let's take a look at the Tempo for both teams

Vmbyymijxcd6msyg61sw

Here are the Stats DNA for both teams

Ey2efjhhkvre0v0sqfqf

Now lets see who wins the battle of the boards

Tuuwccdnc3icgwv8h2qd

Next up we'll take a deeper dive and look into the playbook of each program and see which plays are their go to plays

Ftlis1drgxr16wmt29nt

Finally, let's look at the key players from each team and see how they have preformed in the last 10 games

Vcwdvwue3bwb5onz74p4
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}