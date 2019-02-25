The Memphis Tigers are looking for their 1st 3-game winning streak since last month when they take on the Temple Owls Tuesday night.

Here's everything you need to know about tomorrow night's contest.

WHEN: Tuesday at 8 p.m. CST, ESPNU

WHO: Temple Owls (20-7, 10-4) at Memphis Tigers (17-11, 9-6).

WHERE: FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Temple - 71 / Memphis - 74

Let's take a look at the Heat Check between the two American Conference schools and to see how they both looked over the last 10 games.