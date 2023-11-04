The Tigers roared to a 21-7 first quarter lead but the Bulls battled back and took a 42-38 lead midway through the 3rd quarter.

It wasn't easy but the Memphis Tigers downed the South Florida Bulls 59-50 Saturday to improve to 7-2, 4-1 on the year.

Memphis running back Blake Watson scored on a 45 yard touchdown run to put Memphis back on top 45-42.

Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan got injured on a tackle by 2 USF defenders to put a scare into Memphis. Backup quarterback Tevin Carter came in and on his first pass threw a 85 yard touchdown pass to Roc Taylor and Memphis went up 52-42.

With 3:20 left in the game Memphis went up 59-42 on a Brandon Thomas 8 yard touchdown run.

South Florida wasn't done scoring though, the Bulls scored on a Byrum Brown pass to Khafre Brown for 8 yds. They would convert the 2pt conversion to make the score 59-50 and that's how it ended.



Memphis will travel to Charlotte next week to face the 49ers.

