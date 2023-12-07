The Memphis Tigers defeated the VCU Rams in an overtime thriller. The Tigers were looking to get back on track after a 2 game losing streak---- and did exactly that. The Tigers improved to 6-2 on the season.

This was a scary game for the Tigers, as they trailed for 30 minutes and 16 seconds of the game. Jordan Brown was out tonight, illness, so the Tigers relied on Malcolm Dandridge to protect the paint and the boards.

Memphis, once again, got off to a slow start. The Tigers led 3-2 at the 18 minute mark, and didn't lead again until 2:21 in the second half.

With 11:58 to go in the first half, VCU held a 10 point lead, their biggest lead, over the Tigers. Memphis was having trouble keeping up on the boards, especially the offensive rebounds. The Rams out rebounded the Tigers 17-11 and 8-3 offensively.

Over the next 5 minutes of game time, the Tigers outscored the Rams 12-3 and evened the score 22-22 with 6:05 to play. The remaining minutes of the first half were traded baskets and turnovers by both teams. The leading performer of the half was once again David Jones. Jones had 9 points and 3 steals. Caleb Mills also had a solid half, scoring 7 points and had a steal of his own. The 3 point woes continued as well, the Tigers shot 2-11 from beyond-the-arc in the first half.

After 20 minutes of play, the Rams held a 32-36 lead over the Tigers.

The 2nd half was a close half of basketball, with both teams looking equal. After every Tigers score the Rams would answer, not giving up their 4 or 5 point lead at any given time. Jahvon Quinerly came to life in the 2nd half, quarterbacking the Tigers through the game and setting up good opportunities for his teammates. Memphis also won the rebound battle 20-18 in the second half.

At 3:54 VCU made a tough layup that erupted the crowd. It put them up 65-61 over the Tigers. The following possession, Caleb Mills hit a three that silenced the crowd and gave Memphis the momentum for the remaining time. Mills also hit 2 needed free throws to give the Tigers their first lead since the first half. The shots put them up 69-67 with 2:21 left. The half ended with a made free throw by Dandridge to even the score at 72-72.

While barely possessing the lead through the first 20 minutes, Memphis dominated overtime. They did not give up their lead one time. Dandridge fouled out, so the Tigers were without their big for a majority of overtime. Jayson Walton made his only basket, a 3 pointer, and Jones made 4 free throws to elevate the Tigers to a 85-80 win.

There were 3 stand out performances for the Tigers. Jones, Mills, and Quinerly all showed out. Jones did go down with an apparent ankle injury in the first half that only put him out of the game for minutes. Jones ended with 23 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals. Quinerly had an efficient 20 points, shooting 7-11 from the field. He also had 4 rebounds and 6 assists. Mills hit big shots all night and finished with 17 points.

The Tigers finished shooting 47.4% from the field, and an improved 38.1 from three after a disappointing 3 point performance vs Ole Miss. A total of 39 rebounds, with everyone doing their part in effort and boxing out VCU. Defensively the Tigers looked out of it at time especially in the opening minutes, but made the stops when needed. The Tigers did turn the ball over 18 times, 6 more than the Rams.

The Tigers next challenge awaits in College Station as they take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Another SEC opponent for the Tigers. The Aggies, ranked 21 , look to defend home court, and the coach Hardaway Tigers aim to build on their win over VCU. Tipoff is set 3p.m. on Sunday the 10th.