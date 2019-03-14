The Tigers began their quest to a possible AAC tournament championship and the conference’s automatic bid this afternoon as they faced off with the 12th seeded Tulane Green Wave. In front of a raucous crowd the Tigers got things started with a nifty pass from Jeremiah Martin to a trailing Mike Parks for the two handed slam.

It wasn’t pretty early on as Memphis committed unforced turnovers that the Green Wave capitalized on. Memphis also did a poor job of closing out on shooters leading to the Green Wave knocking down four early three pointers that allowed them to stay in the game.

About mid way through the first half a switch flipped and Memphis got the hustle game going forcing a flurry of turnovers and converting them for lay ups and dunks on the other end. The Tigers created 8 Green Wave miscues for 9pts in the first frame.

Jeremiah Martin didn’t force the action allowing the offense to come to him pacing the Tigers with 11pts 5 assists, going 6-7 from the free throw line. Tremendous first half for Mike Parks Jr. with 10pts 7rebs keeping possessions alive with offensive rebounds leading to 2nd Chance points in which Memphis had 14 of in the frame.

Tulane doubled Jeremiah Martin for the majority of the 2nd half but Kyvon Davenport came up big scoring 12 of his 17pts in the final frame also adding 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Martin paved the Tigers with 21pts 5rebs 7asts. Also in double figures were Mike Parks 14pts 13rebs and Tyler Harris with 12pts going 4-9 from downtown.

Hardaway on the play of Mike Parks :

“Mike Parks played a phenomenal game, probably his best of the year at the right time” Hardaway said after the game.

Jeremiah Martin on possibly playing four games in four days :

“We’re just taking it one game at a time. We’re not looking past the game we have in front us.”

Memphis advances to the quarterfinals to take on the 4th seeded UCF Knights. The teams split the two regular season meetings with the Tigers winning the first matchup at FedExForum 77-57 back on 1/27 and the Knights taking round 2 in Orlando 79-72. They’ll meet again tomorrow 1pm as the 2019 Air Force Reserve AAC Tournament rolls on.