The Memphis Tigers handed the Virginia Cavaliers their 2nd loss of the season. Behind an all-American performance from David Jones the Tigers beat UVA by a whopping 23 points, 77-54. The 23rd ranked Tigers won their 4th straight and improved to 9-2. This also marks their 3rd straight win against ranked teams.

Memphis continues to play efficient, high-level basketball. Virginia came into the game averaging 8 turnovers a game, the Tigers forced 18 tonight. Not only did they force turnovers, but they scored 27 points off them. Memphis never trailed in this game and was up 13-1 just 4 minutes after the tip off.

David Jones had another hot start and looked unstoppable in the first half.

After the initial lead Virginia settled in and worked their way back into the game. After a layup, Virginia lessened the deficit to 3, 14:17 with 10:51 to play. Following UVA's run, Jones scored 7 straight points for the Tigers to push the score to 18-27.

The first half wasn't all perfect for Memphis. The Tigers went 3 minutes without a basket at the 6:44 mark, and didn't score until a Malcolm Dandridge layup. The last two minutes of the half was the Tigers, as they outscored UVA 6-2. The score going into half was 38-32.

The first 20 minutes was the David Jones show. He led the Tigers with 16 points and 4 rebounds. The next leading scorer was Caleb Mills with 6. The Cavs had no answer for Jones and he took advantage of his size and strength.

Memphis took full control of the game in the 2nd half. While in the first half Virginia had life and fight, the next 20 minutes the Tigers dismantled them.



With 15:30 to play Virginia had cut the lead to 5, 42-47. The Tigers then went on a crippling 18-2 run led by Jahvon Quinerly's passes and leadership. UVA had no solutions for the Tigers speed and strength, and could not switch the momentum.

After David Jones made two free throws, the Tigers became the first team to score 70 points on the vaunted Tony Bennett defense. Memphis drained the remaining 2 minutes and finished the game with 77 points to UVA's 54.

The MVP of the game was David Jones. Jones had everything he wanted in this game, especially in the first half. He scored 26 points off 8-15 shooting including 2 three-point shots. The star forward also totaled 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Memphis shot 47.4% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc. The Tigers had 15 steals, including 3 from Nick Jourdain.

The Vanderbilt Commodores will travel to FedEx Forum on the 23rd to take on the red-hot Tigers. The 4-7 Commodores aim to get their season back on track. Tip off is set for 4p.m. as the Tigers look to continue their winning streak.