Memphis defeated UAB 45-21 in Alabama today, to improve to 5-2, and took the Bones back home. Despite the one-sided score, this was not a pretty game in the first half for the Tigers.

On the first drive of the game UAB scored in 3 plays in 56 seconds. UAB kept the defense on their heels with tempo. Memphis answered and after one quarter the score was even at 14.

The rest of the first half saw Memphis missing a lot of tackles, a recurring problem, and poor defensive play. After UAB went for it on the Tigers 18 and failed, Memphis kneeled out the remaining 17 seconds.

This game was a tale of two halves, the first a shootout with poor defense, the second a dominating performance from The Tigers. Holding the Blazers to 0 second half points, and forcing 3 turnovers.

The Memphis offense took off in the 2nd half as well. Scoring 24 unanswered points, and capitalizing off the turnovers. A 9 minute 28 second long drive that ended at 2:26 left in the game, and ending with a Blake Watson touchdown all but ended the game.

Seth Henigan finished the day with 159 yards on 19-28 passing, and 2 touchdowns. The rushing attack was firing on all cylinders, rushing for 193 total yards and 3 touchdowns. Blake Watson lead the group with 125 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own.

After a convincing win, Memphis will travel to Denton to take on North Texas at 2pm.



