The Memphis Tigers defeated the UAB Blazers 106-87. After falling behind by 20 points, Memphis won by 15, becoming just the 2nd team to do so in the last 15 years. Behind 85 combined points from Nae'Qwan Tomlin(28), Jahvon Quinerly(25), and David Jones(32), the Tigers improved to 22-8.

"I don't know if I should be proud of that or not," was how head coach Penny Hardaway started off his post game statement. "Even though we had a bad first half, I just feel like God has a plan for this team," Hardaway added.

This was a tale of two halves for the Tigers. After trailing 61-46 going into halftime, they allowed just 26-points in the rest of the game and took the lead within 4 minutes of the 2nd half.

"We saw them getting tired and we went higher," said coach Hardaway when asked how his team had the energy to complete the comeback.

The Tigers went on a 20-0 run to cut the deficit to 2-points, lasting exactly 4 minutes.

It was the same run that ultimately eliminated Blazer's coach Andy Kennedy from the game. After watching his lead dwindle and a traveling violation called on UAB, Kennedy began yelling at referees and had to be restrained by coaches and other players, shoving multiple out of his way.

The Tigers finished with 15 assists and 9 turnovers, but had 2 assists and 8 turnovers going into halftime. "They had us in the first half I'm not going to lie," Nae'Qwan Tomlin said after the Tigers win.

David Jones attributes his 32-point performance to his sister who surprised him with her appearance before the game. A smiling David Jones said, "I had to put on a show for my sister."

Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who was walked out by DeAndre Williams, scored a career high 28-points in today's win. Tomlin continues to bring energy and contributes majorly to the Tigers, especially with the absence of Malcolm Dandridge.

When asked about the team's current direction, Jahvon Quinerly said, "I think the team is really coming together, and this is probably the most momentum we've had."

The chemistry between Jones, Tomlin, and Quinerly is undeniable. The big three shared laughs and inside jokes as they answered the media's questions.

Memphis found themselves down 13-7 by the 16 minute mark. The Tigers took the lead after Tomlin sunk a 3 with 12:30 to play.

The Blazers then went on a 13-2 run, with the only Memphis basket coming from Jaykwon Walton. This put UAB up 38-25 with 6:28 remaining.

The Blazers shot 57.1% from beyond the arc in the first half and continued to build their lead. While Memphis could only get points from the foul line, UAB rained down from three.

At 1:22, UAB held their biggest lead of the game at 22. Despite struggles from the rest of the team, Quinerly had 20 points by halftime. He went on a solo 7-0 run to end the half. The guard beat the buzzer with a deep three that gave the Tigers much needed momentum.

Memphis started the second half with an 11-0 run with points coming from everyone on the court. This sudden turn around ignited the Forum. The crowd had created a deafening environment and helped swing the momentum of the game.

David Jones made a layup, and the following possession was the ejection of Andy Kennedy. As a result of the double technical, Jones shot 4 straight free throws and converted. This gave the Tigers a 2-point lead.

Memphis took this lead and did not let up. They fed off the crowds energy and controlled every aspect of the game.

After a David Jone's 3 capped off a 9-0 run, the Tigers were up 78-68 with 11:02 to play. Minutes later, Memphis put together a 3 minute 11-2 run to extend their lead to 18.

Tomlin threw down a slam at 4:48 to put an exclamation on the Tigers 2nd half dominance and put them up 95-79. David Jones put the finishing touches on the game at 1:40 when he scored his 32nd point and pushed the Tigers over the 100-point mark.

Before fans left FedExForum for the last time, Penny Hardaway grabbed a mic and thanked the Tigers fans for their support through the season and gave his appreciations for the energy supplied.

The Tigers finished shooting 47.9 from the field and 40% from the perimeter. Jaykwon Walton contributed 13 of the Tigers 42 rebounds. Memphis stole the ball 8 times and created 32-points off turnovers.

Memphis will travel to Boca Raton to take on Florida Atlantic in the final game of the season. The Owls sit at 22-7 and hold the second place spot in the conference. Tip off is set for 11 a.m. as Memphis looks to continue their 4 game winning streak and bid for March Madness.