The NCAA ruled Memphis freshman Center James Wiseman ineligible while the team were in their pregame preparations. Then a Shelby Co. Judicial Court judge that put the NCAA's ineligibility decision on hold pending further litigation making Wiseman eligible to play.

The action before the game was more fierce than the action on the court as Memphis improved to 2-0 on the season with a 92-46 victory over UIC.

Wiseman finished the night with 17 points.

The star of the night was Boogie Ellis. Ellis went 8 for 11 (6 of 9 from 3pt) and finished with 22 points.



Memphis as a team shot 59.3% and the Tigers defense forced UIC to shot just 24.2%.

The Tigers will now prepare for the Phil Knight Invitational where they play 14th rank Oregon. The question will be will James Wiseman play?

We'll have to wait and see how this plays out.

