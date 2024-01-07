The Memphis Tigers defeated the SMU Mustangs, at FedEx forum, 62-59. This marks Memphis' 8th straight win. They have also now won back-to-back games off clutch shots in the final seconds. Once again, the shot came from star point guard Jahvon Quinerly. With just 3 seconds left Quinerly hit a 3 from the left wing, in almost the exact spot as Thursday's win over Tulsa.

Memphis has now been in 2 straight close conference games. The Tigers have been letting games, that they should control, get out of hand. While this can be forgiven, because ultimately it results in a win, this needs to cleaned up. Letting teams hang around is how a group, like Memphis, slips and lets an inferior team steal a win.

Memphis did not play their best half of basketball. They allowed SMU to control the flow of the game, and did not capitalize on the Mustang's 10 first half turnovers.

The Tigers did not possess the lead until there were 8 minutes remaining in the game.

Jaykwon Walton, who had 10 points on the night, scored the first basket for the Tigers. Walton finished with a layup after an assist from Quinerly on his way to 7 first half points.

Memphis struggled offensively in the first half. They went multiple possessions without a basket and only put up 24 points. Point guard Jayhlon Young hit a mid-range jumper with 12:18 remaining to cut the score to 12-11.

Over the next 6 and a half minutes Memphis was outscored 16-4. All of SMU's points came from inside the arc or the charity stripe. In response Memphis went on a 7-0 run, with baskets coming from Walton and Young, to cut the deficit to 22-30. At halftime the score was 24-36.

Memphis came out of half as a different team. They retuned to physical form, allowing only 23 points and blocking 7 shots.

The Tigers got off to a 7-2 run spanning just over 3 minutes. Jaykwon Walton sunk his second 3 of the night to spark the run. With 13:19 to play Memphis tied the game for the first time since the 19:12 mark in the first half.

After a David Jones layup tied the game once more with 8:41 to play, the Tigers went on a 55 second 6-0 run to bring the score to 52-46.

Until the last 5 minutes of the game Jahvon Quinerly only had 3 points, which he scored earlier in the second half. Inside the 4:45 mark the Alabama transfer scored 8 of the 10 final points for the Tigers, including the game- winning 3.

After a missed layup from SMU, Memphis advanced the ball and called a timeout with 11 seconds remaining. The ball went straight to the red-hot hand of Quinerly. The guard went straight to the left wing and delivered a step back three with 3 seconds remaining to give the Tigers a 58-61 advantage.

This is Quinerly's 2nd game winner as the guard continues to establish himself as a stone-cold-killer in the clutch time.

After a foul from Memphis, to prevent a game-winner, the Mustangs failed a put back attempt off a foul shot and Malcolm Dandridge made a free throw to make the final score 62-59.

The MVP for the Tigers is Jahvon Quinerly. Despite the underwhelming stats on the sheet, Quinerly showed up when it mattered. He had 11 points on 25% shooting and 4 assists. David Jones totaled 17 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

Memphis shot 44.2% from the field and 30% from three. The Tigers had a below average performance from the free throw line as they shot 10-19 from the line.

Memphis gave up the ball 16 times and were out rebounded 35-43.

The Tigers will face the UTSA Roadrunners on January 10. The 15th ranked Tigers will be hosting the 7-8 Roadrunners and look to add to their win streak. The game is set for an 8 p.m. tip off as the Tigers continue conference play.