Orlando, Florida:

After dropping game one of the series on Friday, the Tigers came out with vengeance in game two dropping the Knights 12-7 to force the deciding game three rubber match.

In game three on Sunday the Tigers jumped out to an early 4-0 lead over the Knights, before eventually letting UCF back in the game which ended in a heartbreaking 7-6 loss to drop the road series.

Memphis held a 4-0 lead after two innings, and a 6-3 heading to the 7th inning in Orlando. However, Memphis could not hold off the Knights in the 7th inning giving up three runs to tie the game at six, then UCF added one run in the 9th to walk off the Tigers. After dropping two out of three this weekend the Tigers fall to 21-20 overall, and 6-8 in AAC play.

Senior pitcher Alex Hicks had an impressive outing giving up only one earned run in six innings pitched, striking out five batters.

Memphis will return home this week as the Tigers welcome Arkansas State on Tuesday night at 6:00 PM at FedEx Park. The Tigers will then remain home for a three-game weekend series with the USF Bulls starting on Friday.