Tigers are dancing for the 1st time since '13-'14. Memphis lost to Houston in the AAC Tournament championship game today 71-53. Memphis finished 21-10 on the season.

Memphis is the 9th seed in the West region and will face the 8th seeded Boise State in Portland (OR) on Thursday. The winner will face the Gonzaga-Georgia State winner in the second round Saturday.



This marks the 27th time Memphis has made the NCAA Tournament.