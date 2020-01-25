Memphis, Tennessee:

The Memphis Tigers return home to take on the SMU Mustangs in a crucial AAC matchup. Memphis will come into Saturday looking to find their identity after a 40 point loss on at Tulsa on Wednesday night.

Memphis will face a tough test on Saturday as they welcome SMU to the FedEx Forum. The Mustangs have won six out of the last eight games and come into the game 14-4 overall, and 4-2 in AAC play.

Kendric Davis leads the way for the SMU with 15.9 points per game and the league with 7.4 per assists per game. SMU also has two 6-foot-8 players who can flat out rebound the ball. Feron Hunt and Isiaha Mike both average seven or more rebounds per game.

Memphis will look to live another day on Saturday after the embarrassing 40 point loss to Tulsa on Wednesday night. For the Tigers to succeed today, they will need to forget that Wednesday night even happened. There are not many words that one can use to describe the way the Tigers performed on Wednesday night, other than embarrassing. Not only did the guys get outplayed, but Penny Hardaway and his staff were also outcoached.

Saturday is a new day for the Tigers, as they find themselves in a must-win situation. If Memphis wants to continue their hopes for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid, they must find a way to win on Saturday against SMU.

It all comes down to the core of Precious Achiuwa, Lester Quinones, and DJ Jeffries. As these three guys go, the Tigers go. These freshmen are the needles that move the compass for the Tigers and, they will need all three on Saturday to come out on top of SMU.

Memphis and SMU will tip-off at 3:00 central time and can be seen on the CBS Sports Network.