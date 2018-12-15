It was a rivalry renewed. The #3 Tennessee Volunteers (8-1) beat the Memphis Tigers (5-5) 102-92.

Memphis only shot 27% in the first half and found themselves down by 18 at one point in the fist half. They ended up being down by 15 at the half, 40-35.

Memphis had problems with Tennessee junior Forward Grant Williams in the first half. Williams led all scoring at the half with 14. He was also perfect (6-for-6) from the free throw line.

The second half adjustment for Memphis were on point as they crawled their way back into the game and got within 7 at the 11:45 mark.

Memphis senior Forward Kyvon Davenport had a monster 2nd half. He scored 26 of his 31 points in the second half.The 31 points were a career high for him.



The Tigers couldn't fight all the way back as Tennessee used a +24 free throw attempts advantage to win by 10, 102-92.

The sellout crowd was loud and voiced their displeasure throughout the game at the refs. The game had a whopping 57 personal fouls.



Memphis outscored Tennessee 57-52 in the second half. They couldn't overcome the slow start. The Tigers proved in that second half that they could play against anyone, even the 3rd ranked team in the country.



Next up for the Tigers will be Arkansas-Little Rock on Wednesday, December 19th at 7pm Central.





