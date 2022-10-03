The University of Memphis released their 2023 non-conference football schedule today. There were rumors and speculations that Missouri was trying to get out of the game in Memphis on September 23rd.

It was well documented that the buyout was $250k. The game was originally scheduled to be in Memphis when the teams signed a contract back in 2010 to play a home-and-home series. Memphis played at Missouri in 2018.

Memphis and Missouri will now be played at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Memphis.

“To be clear, we are very disappointed that this game could not be played in Memphis,” Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatchsaid in a statement.

“However, once we were made aware that would no longer be an option, we explored every possible alternative. In the end, rescheduling the game with Missouri in St. Louis was the best remaining option for our football program. We very much look forward to competing against them next fall.”

Laird Veatch on "Memphis Morning News" said that the University will get an increase from the original $250k buyout from Missouri to $750k for the game with the potential of another $250k on ticket sales. Total could be $1-million.





2023 Non-Conference Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Bethune-Cookman – Memphis, Tenn.

Saturday, Sept. 9 – at Arkansas State – Jonesboro, Ark.

Saturday, Sept. 23 – vs. Missouri – St. Louis (The Dome at America’s Center)

Saturday, Sept. 30 – Boise State – Memphis, Tenn.



