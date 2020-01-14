Memphis finishes 17th in final AP Poll
The final AP Poll came out and the Memphis Tigers (12-2) finished at 17. This is their highest ranking to finish the season ever.
The previous high was 25 in 2017 and 2014.
The American Conference can puff its chest in the final poll. There were 4 AAC teams in the final poll.
Memphis at 17, Navy at 20, Cincinnati at 21, and UCF at 24. SMU finished outside the top 25 with 10 votes.
Final AP Top25 teams by conference-
6 - Big Ten
5 - SEC
4 - American
3 - Big 12
2 - Pac-12, Mountain West
1 - ACC, Sun Belt, Independents