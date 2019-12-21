Memphis Football All-Decade Team- Offense
A lot has happened since 2010 for the Memphis Tigers football program. They started the decade with 1 win in the 2010 regular season and ended the decade in the 2019 regular season with 1 loss and a conference title.
This has been a decade of changes for Memphis and it has been changes for the better.
TigerSportsReport staff and well as fans voted for their Memphis All-Decade Team. The votes were counted and here's the results.
QUARTERBACK
|Team
|Player
|Years
|
1st Team
|
Paxton Lynch
|
2013-2015
|
2nd Team
|
Riley Ferguson
|
2016-2017
|
3rd Team
|
Brady White
|
2018-Present
Surprisingly, Paxton Lynch was not a unanimous first team selection. There was one TSR staffer who voted for Riley Ferguson for first team quarterback. What a decade it was for Memphis quarterbacks. Three of the best four quarterbacks in Memphis' history have been in this decade and how great it was to watch them back-to-back-to-back.
Lynch has the most passing yards in the decade with 8,863. Ferguson has the most passing touchdowns this decade with 70. Brady White leads the decade with passing yards per attempt with 9.0.
RUNNING BACK
|Team
|Player
|Years
|
1st Team
|
Darrell Henderson*
|
2016-2018
|
2nd Team
|
Patrick Taylor Jr
|
2016-2019
|
3rd Team
|
Doroland Dorceus
|
2013-2017
Darrell Henderson has been the most dynamic running back since DeAngelo Williams. Henderson rushed for 3,545 yards in his time as a Tiger with a staggering 8.2 yards per run average.
Patrick Taylor would have had more yards this decade than Henderson had he not been injured for nearly the entire season this year. The fact that he was Henderson back up and still managed to rush for 2,834 yards is simply amazing.
Doroland Dorceus was a work horse for Memphis. Brandon Hayes had 303 more rushing yards than Dorceus this decade but Dorceus had 8 more touchdowns. That's what put Dorceus in the 3rd teams and Hayes as a honorable mention.
TACKLE
|Team
|Player
|Years
|
1st Team
|
Trevon Tate*
|
2014-2018
|
Ron Leary*
|
2007-2011
|
2nd Team
|
Jordan Devey
|
2011-2012
|
Taylor Fallin
|
2011-2015
|
3rd Team
|
Al Bond
|
2010-2014
|
Roger Joseph
|
2017-2018
Trevon Tate played both Tackle spots and started over 45 games. Ron Leary started over 36 games and played both Tackle spots as well.
GUARD
|Team
|Player
|Years
|
1st Team
|
Dustin Woodard*
|
2016-2019
|
Gabe Kuhn*
|
2013-2017
|
2nd Team
|
Tyler Uselton
|
2014-2015
|
Antonio Foster
|
2012-2013
|
3rd Team
|
Lio Lafaele
|
2016-2017
|
Chris Schuetz
|
2010-2013
Dustin Woodard and Gabe Kuhn are not only the best Guards this decade for Memphis but they just might be the best Guards ever for the Tigers. Both were on National Trophy Watch Lists. Both have started over 50 games.
TIGHT END
|Team
|Player
|Years
|
1st Team
|
Alan Cross*
|
2012-2015
|
2nd Team
|
Joey Magnifico
|
2015-Present
|
3rd Team
|
Daniel Montiel
|
2014-2016
Alan Cross was a beast in his time at Memphis. He finished with 90 receptions for 1,050 yards and 14 TD's. Joey Magnifico is another beast. He currently has 71 catches for 1,063 yards and 12 TD's. Montiel finished his Memphis career with 45 catches for 615 yards and 7 TD's.
WIDE RECEIVER
|Team
|Player
|Years
|
1st Team
|
Anthony Miller*
|
2013-2017
|
Damonte Coxie*
|
2016-Present
|
Phil Mayhue*
|
2014-2017
|
2nd Team
|
Marcus Rucker
|
2009-2012
|
Mose Frazier
|
2013-2015
|
Tannar Rehrer
|
2010-2011
|
3rd Team
|
Tevin Jones
|
2012-2015
|
Keiwone Malone
|
2011-2014
|
Sam Craft
|
2013-2018
What a group of wide receiver the Tigers have had this decade. Miller is Memphis' all-time leading receiver in receiving yards. Coxie is 3rd, Mayhue is 6th, Rucker is 9th, and Frazier is 12th. Keiwone Malone is 15th, Tevin Jones is 20th, Rehrer is 40th, and Craft is 51st.
HONARABLE MENTION
|Player
|Position
|Years
|
Billy Foster
|
Running back
|
2010-2011
|
Kevin Wright
|
Wide receiver
|
2011-2012
|
Kenneth Gainwell
|
Running back
|
2018-Present
Foster was a do it all back and was a dangerous kick returner.
Wright's promising career was cut short due to injury but he showed flashes of stardom in his 13 games as a Tiger.
Gainwell nearly made the 3rd team. Even though he's only played 1 year (He redshirted his first year) he's made the most of it.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
