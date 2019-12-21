A lot has happened since 2010 for the Memphis Tigers football program. They started the decade with 1 win in the 2010 regular season and ended the decade in the 2019 regular season with 1 loss and a conference title.

This has been a decade of changes for Memphis and it has been changes for the better.

TigerSportsReport staff and well as fans voted for their Memphis All-Decade Team. The votes were counted and here's the results.



QUARTERBACK

Paxton Lynch Memphis 2013-2015 (© Marvin Gentry/USATSI)

All Decade Quarterback Team Player Years 1st Team

Paxton Lynch

2013-2015 2nd Team

Riley Ferguson

2016-2017 3rd Team

Brady White

2018-Present

Surprisingly, Paxton Lynch was not a unanimous first team selection. There was one TSR staffer who voted for Riley Ferguson for first team quarterback. What a decade it was for Memphis quarterbacks. Three of the best four quarterbacks in Memphis' history have been in this decade and how great it was to watch them back-to-back-to-back.

Lynch has the most passing yards in the decade with 8,863. Ferguson has the most passing touchdowns this decade with 70. Brady White leads the decade with passing yards per attempt with 9.0.



RUNNING BACK

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

All Decade Running back Team Player Years 1st Team

Darrell Henderson*

2016-2018 2nd Team

Patrick Taylor Jr

2016-2019 3rd Team

Doroland Dorceus

2013-2017

Darrell Henderson has been the most dynamic running back since DeAngelo Williams. Henderson rushed for 3,545 yards in his time as a Tiger with a staggering 8.2 yards per run average.

Patrick Taylor would have had more yards this decade than Henderson had he not been injured for nearly the entire season this year. The fact that he was Henderson back up and still managed to rush for 2,834 yards is simply amazing.

Doroland Dorceus was a work horse for Memphis. Brandon Hayes had 303 more rushing yards than Dorceus this decade but Dorceus had 8 more touchdowns. That's what put Dorceus in the 3rd teams and Hayes as a honorable mention.



TACKLE

Memphis Tackle Trevon Tate

All Decade Offensive Tackle Team Player Years 1st Team

Trevon Tate*

2014-2018 Ron Leary*

2007-2011 2nd Team

Jordan Devey

2011-2012 Taylor Fallin

2011-2015 3rd Team

Al Bond

2010-2014 Roger Joseph

2017-2018

Trevon Tate played both Tackle spots and started over 45 games. Ron Leary started over 36 games and played both Tackle spots as well.



GUARD

Memphis Guard Dustin Woodard

All Decade Offensive Guard Team Player Years 1st Team

Dustin Woodard*

2016-2019 Gabe Kuhn*

2013-2017 2nd Team

Tyler Uselton 2014-2015 Antonio Foster

2012-2013 3rd Team

Lio Lafaele

2016-2017 Chris Schuetz

2010-2013

Dustin Woodard and Gabe Kuhn are not only the best Guards this decade for Memphis but they just might be the best Guards ever for the Tigers. Both were on National Trophy Watch Lists. Both have started over 50 games.



TIGHT END

Memphis Tight End Alan Cross

All Decade Tight End Team Player Years 1st Team

Alan Cross*

2012-2015 2nd Team Joey Magnifico

2015-Present 3rd Team Daniel Montiel

2014-2016

Alan Cross was a beast in his time at Memphis. He finished with 90 receptions for 1,050 yards and 14 TD's. Joey Magnifico is another beast. He currently has 71 catches for 1,063 yards and 12 TD's. Montiel finished his Memphis career with 45 catches for 615 yards and 7 TD's.



WIDE RECEIVER

Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller (USATSI)

All Decade Wide Receiver Team Player Years 1st Team

Anthony Miller*

2013-2017 Damonte Coxie*

2016-Present Phil Mayhue*

2014-2017 2nd Team

Marcus Rucker

2009-2012 Mose Frazier

2013-2015 Tannar Rehrer

2010-2011 3rd Team

Tevin Jones

2012-2015 Keiwone Malone

2011-2014 Sam Craft

2013-2018



What a group of wide receiver the Tigers have had this decade. Miller is Memphis' all-time leading receiver in receiving yards. Coxie is 3rd, Mayhue is 6th, Rucker is 9th, and Frazier is 12th. Keiwone Malone is 15th, Tevin Jones is 20th, Rehrer is 40th, and Craft is 51st.



HONARABLE MENTION

All Decade Honorable Mention Player Position Years Billy Foster

Running back

2010-2011 Kevin Wright

Wide receiver

2011-2012 Kenneth Gainwell

Running back

2018-Present