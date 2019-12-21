News More News
Memphis Football All-Decade Team- Special Teams

A lot has happened since 2010 for the Memphis Tigers football program. They started the decade with 1 win in the 2010 regular season and ended the decade in the 2019 regular season with 1 loss and a conference title.

This has been a decade of changes for Memphis and it has been changes for the better.

TigerSportsReport staff as well fans voted for their Memphis All-Decade Team. The votes were counted and here's the results.

Memphis Kick Returner Tony Pollard
Memphis Kick Returner Tony Pollard (USATSI)
1st Team All-Decade Special Teams
Position Player Years

Kicker

Jake Elliott

2013-2016

Punter

Tom Hornsey

2010-2013

Kick Returner

Tony Pollard

2015-2018

Punt Returner

Pop Williams

2016-Present

When you look at this group you see not only the best this decade but arguably the best ever at Memphis.

Jake Elliott kicked 202 straight PAT's. He has the most FG's in Tiger history with 81.

Tom Hornsey has the most punts in Tigers history and won the Rudy Guy award.

All Tony Pollard do in KOR is score TD's. His 7 returns for a TD is tied for most in NCAA history.

Pop Williams averaged 9.1 yards per punt return and had 1 return for a touchdown.

2nd Team All-Decade Special Teams
Position Player Years

Kicker

Riley Patterson

2017-Present

Punter

Adam Williams

2017-Present

Kick Returner

Antonio Gibson

2018-Present

Punt Returner

Keiwone Malone

2011-2014
3rd Team All-Decade Special Teams
Position Player Years

Kicker

Paulo Henriques

2009-2012

Punter

Spencer Smith

2013-2017

Kick Returner

Joe Craig

2013-2014

Punt Returner

Roderick Proctor

2014-2017

