Memphis Football All-Decade Team- Special Teams
A lot has happened since 2010 for the Memphis Tigers football program. They started the decade with 1 win in the 2010 regular season and ended the decade in the 2019 regular season with 1 loss and a conference title.
This has been a decade of changes for Memphis and it has been changes for the better.
TigerSportsReport staff as well fans voted for their Memphis All-Decade Team. The votes were counted and here's the results.
|Position
|Player
|Years
|
Kicker
|
Jake Elliott
|
2013-2016
|
Punter
|
Tom Hornsey
|
2010-2013
|
Kick Returner
|
Tony Pollard
|
2015-2018
|
Punt Returner
|
Pop Williams
|
2016-Present
When you look at this group you see not only the best this decade but arguably the best ever at Memphis.
Jake Elliott kicked 202 straight PAT's. He has the most FG's in Tiger history with 81.
Tom Hornsey has the most punts in Tigers history and won the Rudy Guy award.
All Tony Pollard do in KOR is score TD's. His 7 returns for a TD is tied for most in NCAA history.
Pop Williams averaged 9.1 yards per punt return and had 1 return for a touchdown.
|Position
|Player
|Years
|
Kicker
|
Riley Patterson
|
2017-Present
|
Punter
|
Adam Williams
|
2017-Present
|
Kick Returner
|
Antonio Gibson
|
2018-Present
|
Punt Returner
|
Keiwone Malone
|
2011-2014
|Position
|Player
|Years
|
Kicker
|
Paulo Henriques
|
2009-2012
|
Punter
|
Spencer Smith
|
2013-2017
|
Kick Returner
|
Joe Craig
|
2013-2014
|
Punt Returner
|
Roderick Proctor
|
2014-2017
