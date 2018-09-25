Ticker
Memphis Football Defensive Snap Counts vs South Alabama

After each game, TigerSportsReport will start posting the snap counts from the Memphis football game. Pro Football Focus tracks every snap by every player. The first chart at each position is for the game against South Alabama. The second chart is a running total for the season.

Defensive Line vs South Alabama
Player Snaps Run Pass

Jonathan Wilson

46

16

30

John Tate IV

37

21

16

Joseph Dorceus

33

19

14

Khalil Johnson

29

20

9

Keith Brigham

28

11

17

O'Bryan Goodson

12

7

5

Desmond Hawkins

11

4

7

Braylon Brown

5

3

2
Defensive Line Season Totals
Player Snaps Run Pass

Jonathan Wilson

137

67

70

Khalil Johnson

116

72

44

Joseph Dorceus

112

64

48

O'Bryan Goodson

107

74

33

John Tate IV

106

62

44

Keith Brigham

72

34

38

Emmanuel Cooper

40

20

15

Desmond Hawkins

25

9

16

Braylon Brown

21

10

11

Corteze Love

20

9

11
Linebacker vs South Alabama
Player Snaps Run Pass

Austin Hall

71

34

37

Bryce Huff

54

24

30

Curtis Akins

50

29

21

Tim Hart

50

22

28

JJ Russell

32

16

16

Jackson Dillon

19

10

9

Nehemiah Augustus

10

1

9
 Linebacker Season Totals
Player Snaps Run Pass

Austin Hall

240

142

98

Bryce Huff

171

93

78

Tim Hart

167

90

77

Curtis Akins

160

109

51

Jackson Dillon

142

91

51

JJ Russell

122

77

45

Jacoby Hill

47

26

21

Nehemiah Augustus

38

10

28

Keith Brown Jr.

36

15

21

Xavier Cullens

23

9

14

Cade Mashburn

22

8

14

Tyler Garvey

14

5

9

Hayden Ferrari

13

6

7

Alec Long

3

2

1
Cornerback vs South Alabama
Player Snaps Run Pass

T.J. Carter

67

32

35

Tito Windham

51

29

22

Jacobi Francis

31

8

23

Tim Gordon

3

0

3
 Cornerback Season Totals
Player Snaps Run Pass

T.J. Carter

249

147

102

Tito Windham

233

144

89

Jacobi Francis

64

16

48

Tamaurice Smith

34

11

23

Thomas Pickens

22

7

15

Chris Claybrooks

19

6

13

Tim Gordon

7

0

7
*Pickens is listed as a CB in PFF stats but a OLB on the roster. Since we are using PFF stats, we left Pickens as a CB.
Safety vs South Alabama
Player Snaps Run Pass

Josh Perry

74

34

37

Tyrez Lindsey

74

34

37
Safety Season Totals
Player Snaps Run Pass

Tyrez Lindsey

245

146

99

Josh Perry

241

144

97

Sanchez Blake Jr.

34

11

23

La'Andre Thomas

30

10

20

Colton Cochran

24

9

15
