Memphis Football Defensive Snap Counts vs South Alabama
After each game, TigerSportsReport will start posting the snap counts from the Memphis football game. Pro Football Focus tracks every snap by every player. The first chart at each position is for the game against South Alabama. The second chart is a running total for the season.
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Jonathan Wilson
|
46
|
16
|
30
|
John Tate IV
|
37
|
21
|
16
|
Joseph Dorceus
|
33
|
19
|
14
|
Khalil Johnson
|
29
|
20
|
9
|
Keith Brigham
|
28
|
11
|
17
|
O'Bryan Goodson
|
12
|
7
|
5
|
Desmond Hawkins
|
11
|
4
|
7
|
Braylon Brown
|
5
|
3
|
2
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Jonathan Wilson
|
137
|
67
|
70
|
Khalil Johnson
|
116
|
72
|
44
|
Joseph Dorceus
|
112
|
64
|
48
|
O'Bryan Goodson
|
107
|
74
|
33
|
John Tate IV
|
106
|
62
|
44
|
Keith Brigham
|
72
|
34
|
38
|
Emmanuel Cooper
|
40
|
20
|
15
|
Desmond Hawkins
|
25
|
9
|
16
|
Braylon Brown
|
21
|
10
|
11
|
Corteze Love
|
20
|
9
|
11
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Austin Hall
|
71
|
34
|
37
|
Bryce Huff
|
54
|
24
|
30
|
Curtis Akins
|
50
|
29
|
21
|
Tim Hart
|
50
|
22
|
28
|
JJ Russell
|
32
|
16
|
16
|
Jackson Dillon
|
19
|
10
|
9
|
Nehemiah Augustus
|
10
|
1
|
9
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Austin Hall
|
240
|
142
|
98
|
Bryce Huff
|
171
|
93
|
78
|
Tim Hart
|
167
|
90
|
77
|
Curtis Akins
|
160
|
109
|
51
|
Jackson Dillon
|
142
|
91
|
51
|
JJ Russell
|
122
|
77
|
45
|
Jacoby Hill
|
47
|
26
|
21
|
Nehemiah Augustus
|
38
|
10
|
28
|
Keith Brown Jr.
|
36
|
15
|
21
|
Xavier Cullens
|
23
|
9
|
14
|
Cade Mashburn
|
22
|
8
|
14
|
Tyler Garvey
|
14
|
5
|
9
|
Hayden Ferrari
|
13
|
6
|
7
|
Alec Long
|
3
|
2
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
T.J. Carter
|
67
|
32
|
35
|
Tito Windham
|
51
|
29
|
22
|
Jacobi Francis
|
31
|
8
|
23
|
Tim Gordon
|
3
|
0
|
3
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
T.J. Carter
|
249
|
147
|
102
|
Tito Windham
|
233
|
144
|
89
|
Jacobi Francis
|
64
|
16
|
48
|
Tamaurice Smith
|
34
|
11
|
23
|
Thomas Pickens
|
22
|
7
|
15
|
Chris Claybrooks
|
19
|
6
|
13
|
Tim Gordon
|
7
|
0
|
7
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Josh Perry
|
74
|
34
|
37
|
Tyrez Lindsey
|
74
|
34
|
37
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Tyrez Lindsey
|
245
|
146
|
99
|
Josh Perry
|
241
|
144
|
97
|
Sanchez Blake Jr.
|
34
|
11
|
23
|
La'Andre Thomas
|
30
|
10
|
20
|
Colton Cochran
|
24
|
9
|
15