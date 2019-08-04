"I like the way our team's working. Today we had a big special team emphasis, trying to get an early look at all phases and get in some of those base fundamentals. I thought that was good. Wasn't a whole lot of install of offense/defense, tomorrow we'll get back to that. I thought the guys came out and gave good energy," Norvell said after practice.

After a little weather delay Day 2 is in the books and Memphis Head Coach Mike Norvell is pleased with what he's seeing so far.

Norvell spoke about redshirt senior Kedarian Jones.

"His role needs to increase, he's a talented player. I've really enjoyed watching his development from last spring. He's had great games in his career. Last year at SMU he was a critical factor in that win."

Norvell also said what he wants to see out of Jones.

"We want him to be more consistent in every game for us."

Memphis running backs coach Anthony Jones spoke about redshirt sophomore running back Kylan Watkins.

"Kylan Watkins is a tremendous young man first and foremost. You talk about a young man who has overcome some hard times and has persevered through some tough times in his life and he still comes in every day with a smile. He's earned everything he's gotten so far. It wouldn't shock me if he has an unbelievable season."



Sunday's practice will be the first day in shells for Memphis.

