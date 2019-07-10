Memphis, Tennessee:

As the start of College Football season rapidly approaches it's time to start looking ahead to the 2019 Memphis Football team. There is a certain buzz around the program after having played in back to back AAC Championships. A buzz that many Tiger fans never thought possible.

Despite losing guys like Darrel Henderson and Tony Polland, the Tigers offense is set to have a major year with major numbers. Last year, the Tigers put up over 500 yards per game in total offense.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers will return just about everybody and will likely be the best overall defense in the AAC. This will be a Memphis defense that will only be able to stop the explosive passing games of the AAC but also will have the ability to plug the holes in the run game as well. The Memphis defense was full of sophomores last season and still ranked high within in the AAC and will likely have a breakout year under Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.

On the other side of the ball, the Tigers will look to return Patrick Taylor Jr, Brady White, and Damonte Coxie just to name a few. Memphis has gone toe for toe with UCF over the last few years to see who is the most explosive team in the American. This year will be no different but, unlike the last two years, the Tigers are expected to come out on top of this war with the Knights.

As we inch closer to August 31st, and fans across the city get geared up for an exciting season, enjoy the hype. Enjoy the ride that this team will take you on because if they live up to the hype this team could take Memphis to the promised land with an AAC crown and a possible spot in a New Year's Six bowl game. This team will be special and has the potential to be one of the greatest Memphis teams of all time.