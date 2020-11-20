TigerSportsReport - Memphis Football schedule reshuffled for final three conference games

The American Athletic Conference has announced Memphis at Navy has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Memphis’ game at Tulane scheduled for Nov. 28 has been moved to Dec. 5, and the Tigers’ matchup with Houston at the Liberty Bowl will now be played Dec. 12, a week later than most recently scheduled.

The Tigers’ trip to Navy was originally scheduled for Nov. 14 and was postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Navy program. Memphis’ matchup with Houston was originally scheduled for Sept. 19 before being postponed after Memphis paused football activities as a result of COVID-19 cases.

“We are excited to be able to add a great opponent like the Naval Academy back on our schedule,” said Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield. “We can’t wait to get back up there to Annapolis. Obviously, with all the changes in college football this year, we appreciate the conference working with us to be able to play the rest of our schedule. We will finish up our regular-season schedule the right way and see where the chips may fall.”

Memphis (4-2, 3-2 AAC) is at home for an 11 a.m. kickoff against Stephen F. Austin this Saturday on ESPN+. The Tigers are 4-0 at home this season. Single-game tickets for the SFA and Houston games can be purchased at www.gotigersgotix.com or by calling 901.678.2331.

2020 American Athletic Conference Football Schedule

Updated dates in italics • all times are CT

Friday, November 27

UCF at USF (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, November 28

Cincinnati at Temple

SMU at East Carolina (11 a.m., ESPN+)

Memphis at Navy

Tulsa at Houston

Saturday, December 5

Houston at SMU

Memphis at Tulane

Tulsa at Navy

Saturday, December 12

Cincinnati at Tulsa

Houston at Memphis

Navy at Army (2 p.m., CBS)

Saturday, December 19

American Athletic Conference Championship