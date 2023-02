Ryan Silverfield guided the Tigers to a 6-6 record in 2021 and a 7-6 record in 2022. We have over a month away till Memphis starts spring practice so it's a perfect time to look back at the past couple of seasons to see what have been the Tigers tendencies in certain situations.

First up we'll look at Coming Out Tendencies – First 3 Plays of the Drive and see what Memphis does and if they are successful at it. We will compare the 2021 season when Kevin Johns was the Memphis OC to the 2022 season when Tim Cramsey was the Memphis OC to see if there were improvements.