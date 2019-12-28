The Memphis Tigers fought hard but came up short against Penn State in the Cotton Bowl. With the help of PFF we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 Offensive players (minimum of 20 snaps) according to PFF's grades.

#5- LG Dylan Parham, 65.8

Memphis LG Dylan Parham (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire/Getty)

Parham played every offensive snap for Memphis.



#4- WR Antonio Gibson, 67.3

Memphis WR Antonio Gibson (Justin Ford/USATSI)

Gibson was targeted 10 times during the game. He had 6 catches for 99 yards.



#3- WR Damonte Coxie, 67.5

Memphis WR Damonte Coxie (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Coxie was targeted 14 times and had 8 catches for 132 yards.



#2- RB Kenneth Gainwell, 70.9

Memphis Tigers running back Kenneth Gainwell (USATSI)

Gainwell rushed for 34 yards on 9 carries with 1 touchdown but he also had 7 catches for 78 yards.



#1- Center Dustin Woodard, 87.1

Memphis C Dustin Woodard