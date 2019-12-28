News More News
Memphis Football: Top 5 offensive players from Cotton Bowl

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
The Memphis Tigers fought hard but came up short against Penn State in the Cotton Bowl. With the help of PFF we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 Offensive players (minimum of 20 snaps) according to PFF's grades.

#5- LG Dylan Parham, 65.8

Memphis LG Dylan Parham
Memphis LG Dylan Parham (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire/Getty)

Parham played every offensive snap for Memphis.

#4- WR Antonio Gibson, 67.3

Memphis WR Antonio Gibson
Memphis WR Antonio Gibson (Justin Ford/USATSI)

Gibson was targeted 10 times during the game. He had 6 catches for 99 yards.

#3- WR Damonte Coxie, 67.5

Memphis WR Damonte Coxie
Memphis WR Damonte Coxie (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Coxie was targeted 14 times and had 8 catches for 132 yards.

#2- RB Kenneth Gainwell, 70.9

Memphis Tigers running back Kenneth Gainwell
Memphis Tigers running back Kenneth Gainwell (USATSI)

Gainwell rushed for 34 yards on 9 carries with 1 touchdown but he also had 7 catches for 78 yards.

#1- Center Dustin Woodard, 87.1

Memphis C Dustin Woodard
Memphis C Dustin Woodard

Per PFF's grades, Woodard had his best game of the season. It came against the Tigers biggest opponent. Penn State recorded 6 sacks. None of them came through Woodard. In fact, Woodard didn't give up any quarterback hits, hurries, or pressures. He didn't give up anything. It didn't matter who lined up against Woodard. They never got to the quarterback.


