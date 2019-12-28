Memphis Football: Top 5 offensive players from Cotton Bowl
The Memphis Tigers fought hard but came up short against Penn State in the Cotton Bowl. With the help of PFF we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 Offensive players (minimum of 20 snaps) according to PFF's grades.
#5- LG Dylan Parham, 65.8
Parham played every offensive snap for Memphis.
#4- WR Antonio Gibson, 67.3
Gibson was targeted 10 times during the game. He had 6 catches for 99 yards.
#3- WR Damonte Coxie, 67.5
Coxie was targeted 14 times and had 8 catches for 132 yards.
#2- RB Kenneth Gainwell, 70.9
Gainwell rushed for 34 yards on 9 carries with 1 touchdown but he also had 7 catches for 78 yards.
#1- Center Dustin Woodard, 87.1
Per PFF's grades, Woodard had his best game of the season. It came against the Tigers biggest opponent. Penn State recorded 6 sacks. None of them came through Woodard. In fact, Woodard didn't give up any quarterback hits, hurries, or pressures. He didn't give up anything. It didn't matter who lined up against Woodard. They never got to the quarterback.