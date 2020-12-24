Memphis football: Top 5 offensive players from the Montgomery Bowl
The Memphis Tigers finished the season 8-3 with a 25-10 win over FAU and got their first Bowl win since 2014.
With the help of Pro Football Focus we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 offensive players (minimum of 20 snaps) according to PFF's grades.
For a brief summary on how PFF's rating system works, view the short video below. Factors such as the expected result, difficulty of the play and actual result are factored into that player's rating for each play. Not all plays, positive or negative, are treated and rated the same.
#5- WR Javon Ivory, 72.5
Ivory had a career best 7 catches for 126 yards and 1 touchdown.
#4- WR Tahj Washington, 74.5
Washington had 8 catches for 105 yards. This was his 3rd career 100-yd game
#3- G Isaac Ellis, 75.1
Ellis had his highest graded game since game 1 vs Arkansas State. Ellis didn't allow any pressure all game.
#2- QB Brady White, 79.6
White went 22-44 for 284 yards and threw for 3 touchdowns. He broke nearly all of the Tigers' QB records. What a career he had for Memphis.
#1- T Dylan Parham, 89.7
2020 has been a weird year but the one thing that remained the same was how well Memphis Tackle Dylan Parham played. He saved his best for last. He had his highest graded game of the year according to PFF. He didn't allow any pressure to get to the QB. The 4th time he's done that this year. If he's not playing on Sundays next year in the NFL then there's something wrong with the NFL.