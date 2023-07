The AAC Football Media Day is a week away. The Memphis Football season will be here before we know it. The transfer portal has become a monster in college football and Memphis has used it to fill holes and to find upgrades. So which incoming transfer will be the most impactful? In Part 1 we listed 3 names but none of them were Specialist and our friend TJfromTwitter didn't like that. In Part 2 we'll list 3 more players and we're sure that TJfromTwitter will approve.