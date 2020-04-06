Memphis picked up commitment #2 in the 2021 class when 3-star quarterback Seth Henigan made his commitment known via Twitter

What made him choose Memphis?

"Coach Johns and Coach Silverfield really built a strong bond with me over the course of the last few months, and Memphis is a good program that wins and runs an offense that I feel is suited to my skills. Memphis checked every box , so I made the move," Henigan told TigerSportsReport.

The 6-foot-3 gunslinger said he chose Memphis over Arizona, Houston, Nevada, North Texas, and LaTech. Last season Henigan threw for 3,084 yards and 37 touchdowns.

He said he got to watch Memphis in the Cotton Bowl against Penn State and was impressed with the play from the Tigers.

"I watched their bowl game against Penn State and I thought they did really well , and Brady White seems like someone I can relate to because I think his playing style is similar to mine so I just fell in love with their style of play."

The fact that the Tigers have had a string of successful quarterbacks helps too. Seeing Paxton Lynch, Riley Ferguson, and now Brady White have a high level of success played a role into his decision.

"The success at the quarterback position definitely impacted my decision."

Henigan said he doesn't really try to model his game after anyone. He tries to play his own game but if he had to choose someone he'd pick Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford.

He did get a chance to drive up to Memphis and check out the city and campus.

"I thought the campus was beautiful and had a great vibe."

So what does he think is better, Memphis BBQ or Texas BBQ?

"I didn’t get the chance to try the BBQ but I heard it’s top notch. So, that’s yet to be determined."