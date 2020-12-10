TigerSportsReport - Memphis headed to the Montgomery Bowl?

Memphis headed to the Montgomery Bowl?
Brett McMurphy of Stadium tweeted out this morning that Memphis would be going to the Montgomery Bowl if Cincinnati beats Tulsa in the AAC Championship.
The Montgomery Bowl was announced in late October 2020, with organizers indicating that it was a "substitute of the Fenway Bowl for this season only. The bowl will be played on Wednesday December 23rd at 7pm EST and will be televised either on ESPN or ESPN2.
AAC bowl lineup set, sources told @Stadium (based on Cincinnati defeating Tulsa next week)— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 10, 2020
NY6 - Cincinnati
Potato - Tulane
Montgomery - Memphis
New Mexico - Houston
Birmingham - Tulsa
Military - Navy
Frisco - SMU
Boca - UCF
TigerSportsReport has confirmed with a source that did say Memphis is looking to go to the Montgomery Bowl.
Who would Memphis play?
The bowl tie in is at-large only and doesn't have any conference tie-ins. Some possibilities are BYU, Liberty, Western Michigan, Fresno State, or LaTech.