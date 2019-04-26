Orlando, Florida:

The Memphis Tigers baseball team is back on the road for a three-game set with the UCF Knights. The Tigers are coming into this weekend series with a bit of momentum after winning three out of the last four games played. Including an impressive 18 runs on 17 hits on Tuesday night as the Tigers outlasted North Alabama 18-11 in a two-game sweep of the Lions.

With those wins, the Tigers improved to 20-18 on the season and 5-6 in AAC play. That 5-6 AAC record brings the Tigers in at number six within the AAC standings.

Coming into the series with Memphis, the Knights are looking at a 24-17 overall record and 5-10 in AAC play.

UCF, on the other hand, are coming into the series with Memphis looking to salvage something positive after the Knights dropped the weekend series at Witcha State.

The Tigers will turn to the freshman standout, Hunter Goodman to lead the Tigers to the promised land this weekend against UCF. Goodman has an impressive .360 batting average on the season, he also has 47 RBI.

Memphis will also need the seniors Kyle Ouellette and Colton Neel to perform at the standard they did last weekend. Ouellette had led the team behind the plate over the last four games batting an impressive .538 average. Neel on the other hand over the last four games has batted .467 including two home runs and eight RBI.

As the Tigers travel to Orlando they will be looking for their first series win over the Knights since 2013. The Tigers have an overall 22-20 lead over the Knights in the all-time series history.

Memphis and UCF will get the series underway on Friday at 5:00 on 91.7 WUMR.