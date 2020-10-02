The Memphis Tigers head south to Dallas to take on the SMU Mustangs in the official restart of the season. Memphis comes into the game ranked 24th in the country despite not playing over the last month due to a coronavirus outbreak on the team.

In the first game of the season, the Tigers defeated Arkansas State 37-24 to start the season with a bang.

Despite not playing for close to a month, Head Coach Ryan Silverfield has his team ready to rock and roll when that 2:30 kickoff comes around.

Coach Silverfield had this to say about the challenge:

"We really have to be fundamentally sound," Silverfield said. "I don't think we have (perfect) in all three phases of the game, but that's how you try to knock the rust off – by playing fundamentally sound-like.

"(The effects of a layoff) is in the back of my mind, sure. Twenty-eight days since playing is a heck of a long time."

The Mustangs come into the game looking to carry on with their hot start, after starting the season 3-0 by outscoring their opponents 146-66 so far.

Like last season, the Mustangs are high flying on offense ranking, third in total offense in the country. SMU on, the average, is scoring 48.7 points per game.

Last season was a thriller for the Tigers and Mustangs with College GameDay in attendance the Tigers coming out on top by a score of 54-48. In that game, Brady White led the Tigers, with 350 yards and three touchdowns.

The two teams combined for 1,067 yards of total offense.

The SMU Quarterback, Shane Buechele, led the Mustangs with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter of last season's game. Buechele finished that day with 456 yards and three touchdowns.

Saturday's matchup will be the 13th meeting between the two schools with, the Tigers holding the overall series record 9-3 over SMU.

The Tigers and Mustangs will kick off on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 central time and can be watched on ESPN2.