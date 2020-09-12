Memphis-Houston game postponed
Sources have confirmed that the University of Memphis and Houston have agreed to postpone their Sept. 18 match-up due to Coronavirus concerns.
Memphis had just paused football activities due to a number of individuals connected with the Tigers’ football program tested positive for COVID-19.
These individuals tested positive after the Tigers had beaten Arkansas State 37-24 on Sept. 5th.
Arkansas State held out 13 players today against Kansas State due to COVID.
The make up date has yet to be announced but one possible date would be Sat. December 5th.
The AAC Championship Game can be played on either Dec. 5, 12 or 19th. Having the Memphis-Houston game on the 5th means the AAC could still have the championship game on the 12th or 19th.