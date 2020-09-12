Sources have confirmed that the University of Memphis and Houston have agreed to postpone their Sept. 18 match-up due to Coronavirus concerns.



Memphis had just paused football activities due to a number of individuals connected with the Tigers’ football program tested positive for COVID-19.

These individuals tested positive after the Tigers had beaten Arkansas State 37-24 on Sept. 5th.

Arkansas State held out 13 players today against Kansas State due to COVID.





